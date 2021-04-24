During his interview with Bleacher Report, Christian Cage spoke on not really knowing when he plans to hang up his boots again. Here’s what he had to say:

I signed a multi-year deal with AEW. I am committed to getting through that and then we’ll see where I’m at. I haven’t put an exact date on it yet, but I know I am closer to the end than the beginning. In a way, my body has been preserved for the past seven years. I feel great in the ring so we will see what happens. Getting this back is a huge gift, and I won’t take it for granted any time I step through these ropes. I am taking it one step at a time and am thankful for every moment I get.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: Bleacher Report.