Christian Cage spoke about Jeff Hardy in an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada.
The former WWE Champion was released earlier this month after he was sent home from a weekend loop. He looked sluggish and left through the crowd during a match at a live event. Hardy declined WWE’s offer to get help and go to rehab.
Hardy has a 90-day-non-compete clause and will become a free agent on March 9th. There’s been a lot of speculation that Hardy could go to AEW, which is something Cage expects to happen.
“Yeah, of course. There’s so much history there and, obviously, I’m very close with Matt [Hardy] as well. It’s been great to reconnect with him in AEW. He’s kind of doing the same thing as far as mentoring the younger generation the same way. He’s also got a wealth of knowledge. Jeff is an extremely talented guy. A really good guy. I’m sure at some point that will happen.”