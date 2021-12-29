Christian Cage spoke about Jeff Hardy in an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada.

The former WWE Champion was released earlier this month after he was sent home from a weekend loop. He looked sluggish and left through the crowd during a match at a live event. Hardy declined WWE’s offer to get help and go to rehab.

Hardy has a 90-day-non-compete clause and will become a free agent on March 9th. There’s been a lot of speculation that Hardy could go to AEW, which is something Cage expects to happen.