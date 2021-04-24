During his interview with Bleacher Report, Christian Cage spoke on being surprised that Samoa Joe was recently released by the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

That surprised me. Joe is a super-talented guy. You see it in the ring, and obviously he has tremendous verbal skills. He was a natural as a commentator as well. When you have that kind of multi-talented individual who can wear a lot of hats, that’s invaluable. He truly is, in my eyes, a top performer. He’s not going to have any shortage of suitors when the time comes, that’s for sure.

