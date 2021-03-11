AEW superstar Christian Cage was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss his surprise signing with the promotion, and names several talents he hopes to work with while on the roster. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says that Jon Moxley has his finger on the pulse of what’s going on:

Jon [Moxley] and I have wrestled so many times, but we’ve bonded over wrestling. We never had much communication, but when we worked together, it was like opening a door with him as far as having conversations. I appreciate all the things he’s said about me. He’s got his finger on the pulse of what’s going on. At some point, he and I are going to do something together. I can’t wait because we have great chemistry.

Wants to work with Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, MJF, and the Young Bucks:

You look at a guy like Kenny Omega. He’s got a reputation for having great matches, so I think at some point that’s inevitable. A guy like Darby Allin, who has that, you don’t know what it is, but he’s got something. The Jeff Hardy cool factor. Young Bucks, obviously Edge & Christian (vs. Young Bucks) can’t happen, but at some point something will happen with them. MJF is super talented. With promos, he gets it. The roster is so young, so being able to get in there and helping some of those guys, that’s what coming back meant to me; helping set up the next generation.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)