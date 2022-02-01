AEW superstar and former IMPACT world champion Christian Cage took to Twitter earlier today to reflect on his last year in the industry, which included his return to the sport at the 2021 Royal Rumble after being forced to retire back in 2014 due to injury. In his statement he declares that he will end his prestigious career with AEW.

Cage writes, “1 yr ago today I took my career back. Man, 2021 was wild, I was involved in 3 PPV main events for 3 different companies & had some special moments. That being said, @AEW is my home for the rest of my career. So what do I want in 2022? The world, Chico, and everything in it.”

Since joining AEW at last year’s Revolution pay-per-view Cage has joined forces with Jurassic Express, and been one of the only talents to pin top superstar Kenny Omega. Check out his tweet below.