Christian Cage put the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Title on the line at Impact Wrestling’s Emergence special on Friday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.
He did so against Brian Myers. Cage went over in the contest to retain the title.
Cage won the Impact Wrestling World Title from Kenny Omega on the August 13th edition of AEW Rampage.
For the first time since Turning Point 2008, @Christian4Peeps is in action in IMPACT! #Emergence
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/gEh7ajenQl
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 21, 2021
.@Christian4Peeps understands where @Myers_Wrestling is coming from but he's going to prove that he's on another level in the main event. #Emergence
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvZ49ah pic.twitter.com/XVxpAjjM5J
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 21, 2021