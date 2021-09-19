Christian Cage put the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Title on the line at Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road special on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

He did so against Ace Austin. X-Division Champion Josh Alexander had a staredown after the match with Cage.

Cage won the Impact Wrestling World Title from Kenny Omega on the August 13th edition of AEW Rampage. He beat Brian Myers to retain the title at Emergence last month.