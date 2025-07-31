– An interesting note from this week’s AEW Dynamite is a small error made in a video package. During the show, a pre-tape aired to promote Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe in the main event of the evening. In the video, it stated that the two met before at AEW Revolution. It was actually AEW Double Or Nothing.

– Christian Cage’s return promo and subsequent attack segment with Nick Wayne, Mama Wayne and Kip Sabian went longer than it was scripted to during the July 30 episode of AEW Dynamite in Chicago, Illinois.

– Although Hurt Syndicate members Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have made it clear that they’re not fond of MJF any longer, his ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ co-star Christopher McDonald does. The actor, known for his role as Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore and Happy Gilmore 2, took a photo of himself holding an MJF action figure. MJF shared the photo on his X page today with the caption, “Shooter McGavin gets it.”

