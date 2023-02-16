Christian Cage is back in AEW.

The former IMPACT World Champion returned at this evening’s Dynamite from Laredo Texas after being gone for months due to a shoulder injury. Christian immediately picked up where he left off and attacked Jungle Boy Jack Perry, who he had been feuding with prior to his injury.

Ever the opportunist, @Christian4Peeps has made his return to #AEW, making a HUGE statement by taking out @boy_myth_legend! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/8UKLanki5N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2023

Christian did defeat Jungle Boy at the 2022 ALL OUT pay-per-view, but the match was not contested in a fair fight as Luchasaurus attacked his former tag partner and left him unconscious so Christian could get the easy victory.

