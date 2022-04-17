AEW superstar Christian Cage was the latest guest on the Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, where the former world champion spoke about his pairing with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and how the two were originally set to split-up after WrestleMania 2000. Check out why Cage and the R-Rated superstar ended up staying together in the highlights below.

Says the original plan for WrestleMania 2000 was for them to lose, then split up:

I think maybe a few days before we actually sat down to put this together, we didn’t even know what the finish was. At one point, it was somebody else winning, and Edge & Christian, we’re splitting up after this. So then we kind of we started to talk a little bit before this, or after this, when we kind of started talking and then we turned.

How WWE changed their mind after a promo the two dropped:

They told us to say whatever we wanted and Adam and I started dropping F-bombs. We weren’t supposed to — we were supposed to lose and that changed the minds. They were like, ‘Oh, these guys aren’t done yet. There’s more layers, as a tag.’ Then they decided to have us win the match and then turn heel because they saw some personality there when we were doing we did that promo. Then, we did a couple of things on commentary and that was kind of the thing that saved Edge and Christian as a team because we were going to split up after this.

