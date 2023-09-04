Christian Cage signed with AEW in 2021, where he has been a featured member of the roster. As of late, he has been paired with Luchasaurus, leading to him helping the big man win the TNT Championship.

At Sunday’s All Out, Luchasaurus retained the title over Darby Allin thanks to outside interference by Cage.

While speaking to the media after the AEW All Out PPV event, Cage, who spoke in character, said he signed a new contract with the promotion.

“It might have been some of you people who said I wasn’t worth the hype. I think I’ve proved you all wrong now. I know I proved Tony Khan right because he just re-signed me to a big fat contract. He opened the vault for me and I deserve every single penny that I got,” Cage said.

