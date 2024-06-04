How long is left on the AEW contract of Christian Cage?

Let’s find out directly from the horse’s mouth!

Pro wrestling legend Christian Cage appeared as a guest on “INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet” for an in-depth interview to promote the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view.

During the discussion, Cage was asked how long he plans to continue wrestling, which led to him revealing that he has three years left on his current AEW contract.

“I always said I’m going to do it until it wasn’t fun,” Cage said. “That was my barometer on it. How could I not be having fun right now? It’s still fun. I have no timeline. I signed a contract, I think I have three years left on this contract. We’ll get to the end of that and we’ll see what happens.”

Cage continued, “I feel like I have a lot of knowledge. I don’t know everything, but I know a lot. I feel I think the business differently, I lay out matches and see matches differently than other people do. I’d like to, when the time is right, to give back to the business for what it’s done for me.”

