Christian Cage is a self-proclaimed assh*le.

But he’s one that fans either love, or love to hate.

In recent weeks, the pro wrestling legend has transitioned from the latter to the former, as he has finally realigned himself with longtime friend and peer Adam Copeland.

Cage spoke with Raj Prashad of Uncrowned at Yahoo! Sports about the reunion heading into AEW All Out: Toronto, where they will battle FTR, during a recent interview.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On fans wanting he and Adam Copeland to reunite since Cope first arrived in AEW: “I think that people have wanted this since [Cope] debuted in AEW, and were maybe hoping it would happen. Obviously, we were both at different stages of our career, had a lot of things on my plate as far as what I was dealing with and being the greatest TNT champion of all-time at the point in time when [Cope] came in. It’s a big moment for the fans and I think they’re excited about it. I know it means a lot. And that’s the cool thing about AEW in some instances — they’re very much for the pro wrestling fan, and try to give what they want to the fan. All these years later, to get there on a pay-per-view like All Out, it’s going to be a special night.”

On going viral frequently in his 50s and how he feels his current run in AEW is the best of his legendary career: “You don’t typically see it happening with people that are around the 50-year-old age, completely becoming something, this fresh entity. But I’m not like anybody else. And that’s why it works, because I don’t feel like I’m 50 when I’m in the ring or 51. If I couldn’t do what I did at the level that I did it, then I wouldn’t even be in the ring. This is, without a doubt, the greatest, the best run. Did I see it happening this late? No, but it did. And like I said, when I got my career back after being gone for seven years, I wasn’t coming back to do the greatest hits tour. I was coming back to be the best. And that’s the kind of standards that I hold myself to. Anything less than that, you would not see me step foot in that ring.”