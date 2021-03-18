On tonight’s St. Patrick’s Day edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT superstar Christian Cage spoke for the very first time since revealing himself as the surprise signee at the recent Revolution pay per view.

The former multi-time world champion begins by calling out Kenny Omega for interrupting his time on last week’s show, then promises the Cleaner that the two of them will meet down the line, even stating that Omega is on “borrowed time.” Eventually Cage gets to the biggest question on everyone’s mind…why is he in AEW?

It’s simple. I’m in AEW to cement my legacy. I’m in AEW to put to action three simple words: Out…work…everyone.

You can check out the full promo below.