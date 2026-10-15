Christian Cage reportedly suffered significant injuries during the three-way ladder match at the AEW All Out 2026 pay-per-view back on September 26, according to Adam Copeland.

During the October 14 special three-hour edition of AEW Dynamite and Collision from Cleveland, Ohio, Copeland revealed that his longtime friend and tag team partner suffered three broken ribs and a collapsed lung during their match at AEW All Out on September 26.

The revelation came after Copeland defeated Josh Alexander in a Clockwork Carnage qualifying match and addressed the crowd about recent events involving his longtime partner.

According to Copeland, Cage was thrown into a ladder approximately five minutes into the three-way ladder match, resulting in three broken ribs, including one that was fractured in three separate places, as well as a collapsed lung.

Despite the severity of the injuries, Cage continued competing in the match. Copeland noted that Cage was still atop the ladder reaching for the AEW World Tag Team Championships during the closing moments, despite having suffered the injuries much earlier in the contest.

The WWE Hall of Famer credited Cage’s determination to his work ethic and commitment to entertaining the fans, pointing to his willingness to continue competing under difficult circumstances.

Copeland also explained that witnessing what happened to Cage forced him to reflect on the physical toll of professional wrestling and his own future in the industry.

That reflection ultimately led to Copeland announcing during the same segment that 2027 will be his final year as an active professional wrestler.

Cage’s current recovery timeline and potential return date were not disclosed during the segment.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite & Collision Results 10/14/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.