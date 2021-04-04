On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, AEW superstar Christian Cage spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked whether it was hard for him to leave WWE after making his in-ring return this past January after being retired for several years.

“I left in 2005 so I kind of knew that I walked away on my own terms at that point in time. At least on my part, there is no ill will. I don’t believe that there is any on that side either. I needed the best platform for me and what I can bring to the table at this point where I can give back and I can help the next generation. It was time to start leveling up and up their game. AEW, especially after my conversation with Tony [Khan] was the right fit for me. I need to take care of myself at this point in my life.”

H/T to SportsKeeda