Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT opened up with SCU’s Frankie Kazarian taking on the company’s newest signee, Christian Cage, marking Cage’s first singles matchup in nearly seven years after retiring back in 2014. While Kazarian gave Cage a hell of a fight, the experienced former world champion managed to pick up the victory after connecting with his signature Killswitch finisher.

And to kick off #AEWDynamite @Christian4Peeps is making his AEW in-ring debut against @FrankieKazarian! pic.twitter.com/RktboX8xgS — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 1, 2021

Say it with us 🗣 He's still got it!!! @Christian4Peeps #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0K6RZUVtLu — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 1, 2021

Check out the full results to tonight’s Dynamite here.