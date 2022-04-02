AEW has announced a new singles-matchup for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Boston, Massachusetts.

The new bout will see former IMPACT world champion Christian Cage taking on Adam Cole in singles-action.

Christian Cage vs Adam Cole!!!

Young Bucks vs FTR, the rematch for both the AAA and ROH tag titles!!!

For Dynamite, Wednesday. ROH promoting AEW on their PPV is obvious yet an unbelievable sight. pic.twitter.com/BYxA61z7nu — Drain Bamager #BlackpoolCombatClub (@DrainBamager) April 2, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY’S DYNAMITE:

-FTR vs. The Young Bucks

-Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole

-Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys in a tables match

-More women’s qualifiers for the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament

-Men’s qualifying matches for the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament