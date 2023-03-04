AEW has confirmed that Christian Cage and Jungle Boy will face-off at this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

The two men have been at odds for nearly six months, but their feud got delayed due to Cage’s shoulder injury. Not only will they finally have their match, but it will have a Final Burial stipulation, which seems similar to a buried alive match.

"After everything you have done to me, there are going to be consequences. Grave consequences."@boy_myth_legend plans to put @Christian4Peeps in the ground during #AEWRevolution: The Final Burial. It’s #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/fmrJn33G3R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR REVOLUTION:

60-Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Title

Bryan Danielson vs. MJF (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW Women’s World Title

Saraya vs. Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Trios Title Match

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. The Elite (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Danhausen and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Wardlow vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe (c)

Texas Death Match

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

The Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from ringside.

Fina Burial

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy