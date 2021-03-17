Christian Cage was revealed as AEW’s big talent signing at the Revolution pay-per-view event earlier this month.

However, Cage told Sports Illustrated about wanting to prove himself in AEW before he gets a shot at Kenny Omega:

“I’m not expecting to walk in and work the main event with Kenny Omega. I have some work to do and I need to prove myself. And looking at the layout of the roster, there are athletes with so much talent — like Darby Allin, who makes me think of Jeff Hardy, or MJF, who is just so talented. The sky is the limit here with a blank canvas.”