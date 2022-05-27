AEW superstar and former world champion Christian Cage recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about a variety of subjects, including his thoughts on being paired with Jurassic Express, and how he’s hopeful that Jungle Boy might be the next big face of the promotion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he was really excited to be paired with Jurassic Express:

I was really excited to get a chance to be partnered with them and to kind of be a mentor for them, and to guide them ultimately to where they are at now which is the Tag Team Championships. We really are a team … That just makes it more special to what I am doing now, and I can’t wait to see where Jungle Boy goes in the future.

Thinks Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus have the potential to be the faces of AEW:

I do think he has a chance to be a face of the company going forward. And Luchasaurus, same thing, the talent this guy has for a guy his size, the way he can move, man, the sky is the limit for him as well.

