Christian Cage is your new IMPACT world champion.

The man who Out Works Everyone defeated Kenny Omega in the first ever matchup on the promotion’s newest TNT program, Rampage. Christian and the Cleaner were having a wild back and forth when Don Callis distracted the referee giving Omega a window to hit a low-blow. The Young Bucks would then appear to toss Omega a chair but Christian countered a One-Winged Angel and nailed Omega with his signature Killswitch on the chair to win the title.

This was Omega’s first singles loss in AEW since Full Gear 2019. Full results to Rampage can be found here.