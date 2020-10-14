During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Christian spoke on Ali as the leader of Retribution. Here’s what he had to say:

I know there was a lot of talk about the RETRIBUTION thing, but I really liked Ali being put in the forefront there. I’d like to see where that goes…I think he has a lot of untapped potential and we haven’t really had a chance to see the layers of his personality, and I think there’s a lot there. I’m interested to see how that unfolds and how he builds on it now that he has that opportunity. Everybody works for that opportunity, and he’s got it now. I’m hoping he can hit it out of the park on this.