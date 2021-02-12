During his appearance on The Bump, Christian spoke about Big E. referencing the Intercontinental Title Shot that Christian earned against him back in 2014 that was never cashed in because of Christian’s retirement. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t know. Looking how big Big E is, maybe I won’t go after the Intercontinental Championship if I come back. [laughs] Listen, I love Big E. He’s one of my favorite people in the entire world, so is Xavier Woods and Kofi. I love the New Day, I love all those guys. I’m so proud of what they’ve accomplished in the last few years. And yeah, you talk about a tag team match, and the backstage segments we could do with New Day would be super entertaining as well. But I can’t tip my hand on anything.

Okay, yeah. I’m renting space in his head already, good. I need all the advantage I can if that were the case. But I love Big E, he’s doing great things and I look forward to him having a long Intercontinental Championship reign.