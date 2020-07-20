Christian Set for Tonight’s WWE RAW, Randy Orton Comments on the Show

WWE has just announced Christian for tonight’s taped RAW episode.
This will be the first appearance for the WWE Legend since he was stretchered out last month following the Unsanctioned Match with Randy Orton. WWE noted that fans will hear from Christian on tonight’s show.
Orton will be wrestling another Unsanctioned Match on tonight’s RAW, against Big Show. The Viper took to Twitter to comment on RAW, and his recent wins over Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
“Last Man Standing, Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, Unsanctioned Match … you all know what’s in store for Big Show. See it tonight. #WWERaw,” Orton wrote.
Stay tuned for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with Orton’s tweet:
* Bayley vs. Kairi Sane
* Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins
* Randy Orton vs. Big Show in an Unsanctioned Match
* The WWE Universe will hear from Christian
* Extreme Rules fallout
Last Man Standing, Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, Unsanctioned Match … you all know what’s in store for Big Show. See it tonight. #WWERaw https://t.co/5dYLDnY1Kx
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 20, 2020
