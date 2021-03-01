Christian got into incredible shape for his in-ring return at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

The WWE Hall of Famer made his return at the show after getting medically cleared to compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble contest. He had been retired for several years due to a history of concussions.

Nutrition Solutions took to Instagram to show off Christian’s physical transformation:

“Everyone loves a “success story”…But what’s far compelling and relatable, is a story about someone who got to a dark place…decided enough was enough…drew a line in the sand…and then fought their way out of the darkness, back into the light. That’s what Jay Reso, aka @christian4peeps did after going through a character building year, where he eventually found himself somewhere in a place that he refused to stay! “Being a pro athlete his entire life who is well known for his work ethic and competitiveness, Jay committed not just to getting himself back in shape, but getting himself in the best shape of his life at 47 years young! And as you can see, in just 5 months time he’s made some remarkable progress! Thank you Jay for doing the work, kicking ass and giving us opportunity to serve you! Congratulations on your hard work, results and through your example, giving others hope by proving that it’s never too late to make a comeback!”