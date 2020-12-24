– Today’s new WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be a special Christmas Eve edition of the show. There will be special holiday greetings from several NXT UK Superstars, plus a special look back at Joe Coffey vs. NXT UK Champion WALTER from the “Takeover: Blackpool II” event in January.

Below is WWE’s announcement for the episode:

Relive WALTER’s showdown with Joe Coffey on a special Christmas Eve edition of NXT UK today WALTER and Ilja Dragunov lit the wrestling world on fire recently with their unforgettable war on NXT UK. But earlier this year, WALTER and Joe Coffey battled in an equally epic encounter, and you can relive it today on a special Christmas Eve edition of NXT UK! Upon his arrival in NXT UK in 2019, The Ring General confronted Champion Pete Dunne — but he also went through Coffey to do so. Gallus’ Iron King sought redemption for being an “afterthought,” in that moment, and to take the NXT United Kingdom Championship from WALTER. The two titans finally went head to head for the title this past January at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, leaving everything they had in the ring. In addition, tune in today for special holiday greetings from several NXT UK Superstars! Get in the holiday spirit by revisiting an incredible bout today on NXT UK, streaming at 3 ET/8 GMT on the award-winning WWE Network!

– As noted before at this link, last night’s NXT episode saw Mercedes Martinez return to the brand and attack NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. This was her first appearance since last appearing on RAW as a member of RETRIBUTION, named Retaliation. She is now back on NXT and looks to be feuding with Shirai.

WWE released this video of Martinez taunting Shirai and putting NXT on notice after the show went to commercial break following her return:

