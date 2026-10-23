Christopher Daniels says AJ Styles looked special from their first match, while Samoa Joe brought a martial arts foundation that helped him defy expectations. In a Going Ringside interview published October 20, Daniels named both men among his favorite opponents. Host Scott Johnson noted that the interview had been delayed before its release.

“I saw greatness in him early on. Before TNA was a thing, I got to wrestle him at the NWA 53rd anniversary show. That was the first time I ever wrestled him and you could tell that day that he was going to be something special.”

After Johnson recalled Rampage Jackson naming Joe as a wrestler who could have competed in UFC, Daniels pointed to Joe’s judo background.

“100%, 100%. Joe started out in judo. He was a very highly ranked judoka and took that discipline from martial arts and brought it to professional wrestling and made a career defying everybody’s expectations.”

The three men’s X-Division title match at TNA Unbreakable 2005 earned a place in the WrestlingHeadlines/LOP Hall of Fame this year. Tell us in the comments which Daniels match with Styles or Joe is your favorite.

If you use any of these quotes, please credit Tim Rose and WrestlingHeadlines.com with a link back, and tag Going Ringside