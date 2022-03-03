Last night’s AEW Dynamite from Daily’s Place featured the return of the Fallen Angel Christopher Daniels, as well as Top Flight’s Darius Martin.

Daniels, who had been absent for 10 months, opened the show in a matchup against Bryan Danielson, but got caught in the triangle choke and ended up losing. Meanwhile Martin, who was gone almost a year with a knee injury, had a great showing in the tag team battle royal, but would eventually be eliminated by the match winners, the Young Bucks.

Both men have since taken to Twitter to comment on their returns. Daniels writes, “If you told me in May when I walked out the door that I wouldn’t wrestle here again for ten months, I wouldn’t have believed it. If you told me there’d be this much support for my return, I couldn’t have imagined it.

Thank you all. I’M BACK.”

Martin writes, “One year to the date that I last appeared on @AEW…Although we came up short tonight, rest assured that the year 2022 is about to be dominated by the kids that are 20 and 22. Prepare for takeoff.

