New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that AEW star Christopher Daniels will be making his return to the promotion at the December 9th NJPW STRONG Nemesis television tapings in California, the Fallen Angel’s first appearance for NJPW since 2018.
A major announcement for Nemesis!
For the first time in over three years, CHRISTOPHER DANIELS returns to NJPW competition!
Join @facdaniels and many more for #njpwSTRONG's last tapings of the year at Vermont Hollywood December 9!
NJPW has since issued the following on Daniel’s appearance:
In a surprise announcement at NJPW STRONG’s Riverside tapings on November 15, one final event in 2021 was announced- at the Vermont Hollywood in LA for Nemesis December 9. Tickets are already on sale with a sell out expected, and the event’s first big name has been revealed!
Christopher Daniels will be making his way to an NJPW ring for the first time since 2018. AEW’s worldly veteran has a spicy history with NJPW that stretches back some two decades, and writes a new chapter on STRONG at Nemesis.
Stay tuned for more information on what will be a stacked night of action!