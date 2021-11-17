New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that AEW star Christopher Daniels will be making his return to the promotion at the December 9th NJPW STRONG Nemesis television tapings in California, the Fallen Angel’s first appearance for NJPW since 2018.

A major announcement for Nemesis! For the first time in over three years, CHRISTOPHER DANIELS returns to NJPW competition! Join @facdaniels and many more for #njpwSTRONG's last tapings of the year at Vermont Hollywood December 9! TIX: https://t.co/6LtG1EnWZb …#njnemesis pic.twitter.com/8qtNYh76PP — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 17, 2021

NJPW has since issued the following on Daniel’s appearance: