Following his appearances for AJPW, Christopher Daniels took some time to write on Twitter about how his time in the ring would soon come to an end.

The AEW wrestler/coach also mentioned all the places he has worked, ranging from TNA and ROH to WCW and the WWF.

“I’m pretty sure I’m the first person to hold the distinction of wrestling for all of these great companies in their career. As I get close to the end of the in-ring part of my wrestling life, I’m honored & humbled to have had the opportunities to work where I have. Thank you all!”

WWC – ✅

WWF – ✅

NWA – ✅

Michinoku Pro – ✅

IWA – ✅

ECW – ✅

WCW – ✅

Ring of Honor – ✅

New Japan – ✅

MLW – ✅

TNA – ✅

Zero-One – ✅

AAA – ✅

NOAH – ✅

CMLL – ✅

AEW – ✅

And now…

All Japan – ✅ pic.twitter.com/CMBrcosllg — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) September 18, 2022

I’m pretty sure I’m the first person to hold the distinction of wrestling for all of these great companies in their career. As I get close to the end of the in-ring part of my wrestling life, I’m honored & humbled to have had the opportunities to work where I have. Thank you all! — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) September 18, 2022