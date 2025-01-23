On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Christopher Daniels officially confirmed that he’s retired from in-ring competition.

During last week’s episode of AEW Collision, Daniels faced off against Hangman Page in a Texas Death match. It was later reported that this would be his retirement match.

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Page defeated an enhancement talent. Following the bout, Daniels came out to confront Page.

Daniels went on to tell Page that doctors have advised him not to wrestle again. Daniels added that he hopes Page is happy.

Taking to Twitter after the show, Daniels revealed that he’s “sad that it’s over but so very happy that it happened.”

Christopher Daniels tells Hangman that because of that last Buckshot Lariat, he can never wrestle again #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/H0Ch4rmrVD — 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) January 23, 2025

I’m sad that it’s over. But so very happy that it happened. Thank you all! — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 23, 2025

Also on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Death Riders took out the Rock N’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) following the main event, which saw Cope defeat Pac.

Claudio Castagnoli hit Morton with a Con-Chair-To after the match.

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we have two matches announced for AEW Grand Slam: Australia, which takes place on February 15th and will air on TNT and Max.

You can check out the updated AEW Grand Slam: Australia lineup below:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May vs. Toni Storm

* Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher

Big Bill and Powerhouse Hobbs are set to face off in singles action on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

You can check out the updated lineup for Saturday night’s edition of AEW Collision below:

* Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong

* Gates of Agony vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King

* Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Mariah May and Toni Storm face-to-face.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli

(If Jarrett wins, he will get an AEW World Championship match.)

* Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage