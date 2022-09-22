Christopher Daniels will defend the DEFY Championship against Swerve Strickland at the October 8th event.

Over the summer, Strickland and Daniels captured the DEFY Tag Titles together this past summer before losing the titles on August 20th to Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson.

On Wednesday night, Strickland was in action on Dynamite Grand Slam where he and Keith Lee put the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line against The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster), but lost the titles inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.