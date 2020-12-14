During his appearance on WINCLY, Christopher Daniels spoke on making mistakes in the way he went about his wrestling style early in his career. Here’s what he had to say:

Honestly, it’s literally just about making stuff important. I go back and watch a lot of the stuff that I did back in the day, and it was a lot of wrestling just to show that I could wrestle. And I realized that sort of stuff is sort of pointless. Not pointless but it’s just a waste. I don’t want these guys — there’s a finite amount of bumps that we can all take as human beings, and I don’t want these guys wasting bumps, and falling down and potentially risking injury just to show that they can do something cool.

I try to tell these guys make all these things important. They’re only as important as you make them, and if you act like it’s no big deal, then fans they’re going to act like it’s no big deal as well. The things that you deem important, the fans are going to feel are also important. So I try to express that to them so that they understand the more you make something mean, it’s going to mean that much more to the wrestling fan.