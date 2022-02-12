AEW star and pro-wrestling legend Christopher Daniels was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where the former leader of SCU spoke about his time in TNA, and why he thinks he was never given a chance to be world champion. Daniels also reflects on the moment that ROH decided to strap their top prize on him, crediting the famous Ladder War matchup featuring the Young Bucks and the Motor City Machine Guns. Highlights are below.

On becoming world champion for ROH:

“The discussions about me being world champion didn’t come around until after ladder war. When ladder war happened, and the reaction to the match between me and Frankie, and the Young Bucks and the Guns, just the reaction to that match. It was the first time that some people went ‘Wait a minute! This might be the time for Christopher Daniels to be a world champion.’”

Says he was always around the world title in TNA, but the trigger was never pulled on him being champion:

“Honestly, I don’t think there was ever a moment in TNA. The thing, I mentioned about how ladder war went and how the groundswell sort of support happened for me in Ring Of Honor. There was never really a moment in TNA where that happened. There were times where I’d come back and I would have good matches. They would put me in the ring with someone like AJ [Styles] who had the belt at the time, a lot of the time. But there was never that moment like, ‘oh, you know what? The crowd reaction to CD getting the belt at this time from this person [is going to be amazing].’ I don’t think there was ever a moment where the powers that be thought, ‘Oh, this is the time where Chris Daniels should win the belt.’ And you know, that’s how it is. I feel like every promotion has their idea of the best thing, the best path for their championship to travel. It just happened to be away from me or around me the entire time for TNA.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)