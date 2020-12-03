AEW star Christopher Daniels was the latest guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily where the SCU leader talked all things pro-wrestling, including how AEW is possibly looking into putting out a comic book to attract more fans. Hear what he had to say about that below.

Yeah, because TNT has ties with Warner Bros. who also has ties with DC Comics. We did a little bit of a thing especially because we did our Revolution PPV earlier this year. It was a part of C2E2, which is the big comic book convention in Chicago. It was great. We had some DC artists, Ramon Villalobos and Howard Porter, did some great cover art of some AEW stars. There was some great shots of Cody, and Chris Jericho, and Nyla Rose and they did an SCU piece that I really dug. It was very cool. Because we’ve got that tie, we’re looking into doing an AEW comic book I’m sure. I don’t think there’s been any movement on that just because of the stuff that we’re doing with the television show right now that takes precedence, but we’re always in the market to sort of find new ways to get new fans to get their eyes on the AEW product.

