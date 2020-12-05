AEW star and SCU member Christopher Daniels was recently interviewed by the Wrestling Inc. Daily to talk about AEW and the current path that the promotion is on, including how they’ve pushed forward with programming despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights are below.

Says he feels good about the strong path that AEW is on:

“It’s been two years for us. We were there at the beginning. To see us come into this last full year of television for us has been a wild ride to be sure, and the pandemic has sort of steered us in a wacky direction, but the truth is, the fact that we’re still going strong, the fact that our ratings are going so well and fans have expressed a lot of support for our company and for our product, it’s meant a lot to us. It makes us feel good to know that we’re on the strong path right now and all our cylinders are firing, and hopefully, once this pandemic is over and we’re back in front of a live audience around the country, we’re definitely looking forward to bringing the game back in front of fans because that’s really the best way to enjoy this wrestling is in front of the fans. It’s hard to appreciate it until you’re not there. The first couple of months where we were in front of live, full arenas, I miss those days.”

On the AEW tag team division and praise for Young Bucks vs. FTR:

“I think it’s awesome. I sort of knew that was the way it was going to be. Having The Young Bucks being EVPs, they were going to focus on the tag team division, and I think in the last couple of months, especially with the arrival of FTR, I have to say, I personally feel like those guys, they’re one of the best teams in the world. Their past match with The Bucks at the last PPV was just amazing, and I think Dax [Harwood] and Cash [Wheeler], they’re great.