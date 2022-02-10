AEW star and former multi-time world champion Christopher Daniels recently appeared on the Insight With Chris Van Vilet podcast to discuss all aspects of his career, including when he thinks he might be able to make a return to AEW. Highlights are below.

Discusses his recent eye injury:

“When I talked to the doctor about it and he said that this, it can happen on occasion, that hemorrhages sort of doesn’t drain or heal. And you know, it doesn’t have anything to do with the iris itself. It’s just the white of the eye that’s sort of discolored. So yeah, I mean, it’s could be like this, it could dry up in like a week or it could be like this for a while, I have no idea. This is the first time it’s ever stuck with me. I’ve had this injury before. Not this eye, but I mean, I’ve had hemorrhages before. Black eyes and things like that. But for some reason, this thing is just sticking.”

Says there is no timetable on when he might return to AEW:

“The landscape of AEW is in constant flux. Additions, subtractions, so I mean it’s just a crowded field right now, and hopefully, I can make my way back there. You know, there’s no real timetable as to when that might be. So I’m sort of at the mercy of circumstance.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)