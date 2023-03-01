Christopher Daniels wants ROH to get back to the place it was before the pandemic slowed everything down.

The Fallen Angels spoke on this topic during a recent interview with PW Mania, where he also opened up about his backstage role in AEW, one that he takes a lot of pride in. Highlights from the former world champion’s conversation can be found below.

How much he enjoys his backstage role in AEW:

I take a lot of pride when they come to me for anything. That’s a badge of honor for me. I’m very happy to give advice. I want to help guys not only succeed but help them to try to avoid the mistakes that I made. I don’t think I know everything about professional wrestling. All I can do is give my experience, and my perception of what I think works for a certain talent. In the end, the talents have been great. I tell them all the time that they don’t have to listen to me. This is just my point of view and how I feel. If they try it, or even if they don’t, it’s their choice. I respect their decision as long as they hear me out. So many of the guys respect my decisions, and it’s a lot of fun to be able to see guys take advice that I give them, and then when it works, they’re happy and decide to keep it in their skillset.

His hopes ROH:

Nothing specific. I want to get Ring of Honor back to the popularity it had right before the pandemic brought everything to a standstill. I would love to see ROH find life back online. I would love to see a crossover audience that loves both AEW and WWE enjoying Ring of Honor. That would be awesome. I would love to see an opportunity for ROH to return to television. But I also understand the situation we are in with AEW and Warner Broadcasting. Maybe in the future when ROH could be on a Warner affiliate that’s not TNT or TBS. But this is just speculation from a guy who falls for a living. If we can continue the upward progress of AEW, continue to grow the fanbase, solidify ourselves, and bring Ring of Honor up to that level as well, I think that would be a great situation for all of us under Tony’s lead.

Daniels most recently appeared on AEW television in a segment with MJF. The World Champion attacked the Fallen Angel to get in the head of his Revolution opponent, Bryan Danielson.