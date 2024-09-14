Christopher Daniels may be an Interim EVP in AEW, but he’s still a wrestler at heart.

On Friday night, “The Fallen Angel” made that much clear.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that Daniels will be answering “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry’s open challenge for his next TNT Championship defense.

The Christopher Daniels vs. Jack Perry bout for the TNT title will take place on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.