AEW star Christopher Daniels was a recent guest on the Pro Wrestling Junkies Q&A show to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights are below.

Calls AJ Styles the best he’s ever been in the ring with:

I feel like AJ is probably the best in the world right now. You can argue that if you want, but you won’t convince me otherwise. I was very fortunate to work with AJ. It takes awhile to get to the point where you know someone as well as AJ and I know each other. We were very fortunate when we were coming up that promoters saw how well we worked together and booked us together all around the world. He’s probably the one guy I’ve wrestled more than anyone else in my career,” Daniels added. “We’ve wrestled in I want to say seven different countries and in every state in the United States. It takes awhile, but working with him is so great because he’s so generous as a wrestler. That’s one reason we always worked so well together, is because we were both always trying to make the other guy look good. When you put the match before your own self-interests, that’s when great wrestling happens. For me, he’s definitely the top guy in the world and he’s been at that level, and to see the success he’s had in WWE is a testament to how hard he works. I’m very happy for him, and the fact he feels that way about me says a lot and I really appreciate that.

On his TNA feud with Sting:

I just feel like, for whatever reason, I just wasn’t taken seriously as a worthwhile opponent of Sting. When I was in a feud with him, he was always in the middle of other things as well as me. I was a little disappointed in that, but that’s what happens sometimes – you get an opportunity to do something, but you don’t have 100% input on what you want to do, and decisions are made above your head. For me, I tried to make the best out of it that I could,” Daniels continued. “I felt like I worked well with Sting. He always liked working with me, as well. It was just one of those things where it was just the lay of the land at that point in time.

Would love a match with NXT champion Finn Balor:

I would really like the opportunity to wrestle Finn Balor. I only ever wrestled him one time in a tag match a long time ago. I feel like Finn is someone that I could mesh well with. I respect his ability and feel like he’s a great wrestler. I’ve watched him over the years sort of grow and develop in his career into one of the best. I’d love to step in the ring with him.

