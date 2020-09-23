Chuck Norris fact: Did you know that Chuck Norris can make an onion cry, and he’ll make Scott D’Amore cry if he doesn’t sign Heath to IMPACT?

In another attempt to get hired by IMPACT, Heath enlisted the help of several celebrities. Chuck Norris, David Hasselhoff, Nancy Kerrigan, and Flavor Flav all vouch for Heath. Hasselhoff calls the situation “ridiculous,” Kerrigan says that this decision is easy, and Norris threatens to make D’Amore cry. The skit features Rhyno and D’Lo Brown both showing their support for the hottest free agent. If that doesn’t tug at your heartstrings, we get a scene featuring his kids asking if they’ll ever get a slide for their pool. You can watch the clip below.