During his appearance on WINCLY, Chuck Palumbo spoke on both times he left the WWE in 2006 and 2008. Here’s what he had to say:

The first time, it really wasn’t my choice. I didn’t want to, but they weren’t doing anything with me. They did for a while, but then it got cut short. I thought the FBI stuff was good. In this business, it’s kind of weird. One or two people, their opinion of you can often dictate your career.

I’ve told people this in the past. One or two opinions of a person can dictate their career. Did that play a part? I don’t know, but it wasn’t working out for me at that point. I went to Mexico City. I went to Japan. It was fantastic, and then they asked me to come back in ’06. I came back, and for probably the first six months or so, I sat at home. They didn’t even use me.

They paid me to sit home, and then I finally started to use the motorcycle gimmick. I signed a two-year deal in ’06. I knew in my gut that that was going to be it for me. I didn’t want to stay any longer than that, unless things were really good. I knew I had the two-year deal. I tried to do the best I could with it, but I started making plans at that point for my future.