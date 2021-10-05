AEW’s Chuck Taylor recently took to Twitter to invite NBA star Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers to this week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Taylor, who is a known 76ers fan, jokes with Embiid about the team’s exit from this year’s NBA Playoffs, and how finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has already appeared for the promotion.

He writes, “Hey @JoelEmbiid if you want to come to @AEW Dynamite this week in Philadelphia I bet I could get you a ticket. We’re filming @AEW Rampage as well. Giannis appeared on it, I think you need to one up him I’ll let you chokeslam me. I’ll put on a Ben Simmons jersey and we’ll all have a laugh.”

we’re filming @AEW Rampage as well. Giannis appeared on it, I think you need to one up him I’ll let you chokeslam me — Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) October 4, 2021