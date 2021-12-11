AEW stars Trent and Chuck Taylor, better known as Best Friends, recently appeared on the My Mom’s Basement podcast to discuss their classic Parking Lot Brawl showdown with Santana and Ortiz from an episode of Dynamite in 2020. Highlights are below.

How it was a stressful day prior to the match happening:

“Trying to put that match together, it was a stressful day because we didn’t know until like about 6 o’clock, maybe later, like what that meant. It was just’ parking lot fight.”

Says sometimes teams just fight over the dumbest things:

“Just deciding what to do. And I was pretty hurt at that time, and so like existing just was not fun for my neck and arm. And I was probably a little short and like, we fight. Tag teams are like married couples, like you spend too much time together and you have to do the same thing over and over again. You just fight over the dumbest sh-t.”

How Jerry Lynn made them hug it out after:

“And then you think you hate each other and then you go like a while without seeing each other and it’s like oh no, actually we like each other. But we got in a like, basically a screaming match at 7 p.m. and Jerry Lynn of all people comes in, hey boys, hey, hey, break it up. Come on, break it up, you’re friends, hug it out. And I was like no, no, I don’t wanna do it. And Jerry’s like you guys hug. And I was like okay. He did make us hug, I swear to god.”

What Tony Khan’s immediate reaction to the match was:

“Sue comes and picks us up [in the van] and drives us like, I don’t know, 20 yards away just to get off-camera,” said Taylor. “And we’re like sitting there and you know, bleeding everywhere and like alright, well I think that was okay. All of a sudden, Tony Khan comes running from like a hundred yards away from the truck going “Yeah! [screaming]” like celebrating like the Jaguars won the Super Bowl or something like that. And we’re like I guess that went well. And he was like, ‘Guys that was f—— awesome, we gotta go watch it, come on.’ And we went in the truck, like bleeding in the truck, watching it. When that happened, I was like, ‘Oh okay, I guess it was good,’” said Trent. “Because normally you don’t go, or I’ve never heard of people going into the truck to rewatch something after it happened.”

