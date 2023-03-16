Chuck Taylor explains why he missed last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Winnipeg.

Taylor’s Best Friends member, Orange Cassidy, took on Jeff Jarrett for the AEW International Championship on the show, a match that featured a ton of interference from Double-J’s posse of Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. Fortunately, Cassidy had Trent in his corner to fight the heels off and was able to defeat Jarrett to retain the title.

Taylor was surprisingly missing from the segment, but for good reasons. He took to Twitter this morning and revealed that he had emergency dental surgery.

“Couldn’t help Orange because I had emergency dental surgery on my dumb skull. I hope Greg got me a ticket for Shazam Fury Of The Gods.”

