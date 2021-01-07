AEW star Chuck Taylor was interviewed during tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite on TNT, where Taylor revealed that his tag partner, Trent, will be out of action for five months.

Trent had tweeted out several weeks ago that he had torn his pec and will be out, but no official timeline was given. Moments later Miro (fka Rusev) would approach Taylor and set up a matchup for next week’s New Year’s Smash night two, with the added stipulation being that if Taylor loses he will have to be Miro’s “Young Boy” (lackey) until after Kip Sabian’s wedding. See the exchange below.