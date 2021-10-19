Chucky is coming to WWE NXT Halloween Havoc.

After making a brief promotional appearance with WWE RAW earlier this month, it’s been announced that horror character Chucky will be appearing at NXT Halloween Havoc next Tuesday night. This is a tie-in to promote the new Chucky series that is airing on the USA Network and Syfy.

The Chucky Twitter account responded to the announcement and wrote, “i’m bringing all the havoc [fire emoji] #wwenxt #chucky”

The NXT 2.0 go-home show for Halloween Havoc will air tonight on the USA Network, and then the special episode will air next Tuesday night. Below is the current card:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (c)

The debut of a new dark Superstar

Chucky will appear

