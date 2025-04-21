Chyna may soon get the recognition she deserves.

During the WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) post-show media scrum, WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque expressed his belief that Chyna will eventually be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by herself.

Triple H also touched on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match at WrestleMania 41 (Night Two), noting that Bayley was unable to compete due to an “injury” and was replaced by Becky Lynch, reassuring fans about Bayley’s status.

Becky and Lyra Valkyria defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:

On Chyna going into the Hall of Fame solo: “I don’t know about next year, but it’s definitely happening. There’s a lot of people when you say the Hall of Fame, there’s a lot of names that should be in that Hall of Fame, and should be in the Hall of Fame. But you just can’t put them in all at once, right? And there will be the right moment.”

On Chyna’s contributions: “As far as Joanie or Chyna, her contributions to the business alone — I mean, you see it. I can see it in all these women. We’re at the age unfortunately where they all grew up idolizing her. And I see it in their work, I see it in their demeanor, I see it in what they think works and doesn’t. It all in a lot of ways stems from that. She is in the Hall of Fame with D-X, but she will be in the Hall of Fame by herself when the time is right. It’s just a debate every year of who goes in, when, and how. And you can look no further than Ivan Koloff for that. Needed to be in there. Same with Kamala; they need to happen. We just have to be judicious about when and how it happens, so it’s done right for everybody.”

On Bayley: “Don’t worry, guys, Bayley will be just fine. True pro. Cannot say enough good things about her. True pro.”