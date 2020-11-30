According to Chyna’s former manager, Anthony Anzaldo, WWE had offered Chyna the opportunity to win the WWE title. There was one catch, though: she couldn’t do Playboy. Anzaldo, who later fought WWE in court over the rights to Chyna’s name, says that Chyna gladly picked the magazine over the belt.

“They offered her the WWE Championship belt, but Vince said, ‘But you can’t do Playboy’ because she got offered to do Playboy,” Anzaldo revealed. “She chose Playboy over the belt. She went and got her boobs done one week and didn’t tell Vince, and when she came back, he was f-ing pissed. That was her first boob job.”

“Vince says, ‘If you do Playboy, you don’t get the belt.’ She said f–k the belt. I’m doing Playboy,” Anzaldo recalled. “Highest selling out of the box Playboy, first week Playboy, in the history of Playboy, more than Kim Kardashian. It’s top three of all time behind Kardashian and Marilyn Monroe. So she does Playboy. Awesome. Now, she’s a big f–king star.”